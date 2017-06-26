mintCast 269 – Beyond LFS!

News:
- Linux Mint 18.2 “Sonya” – BETA Release
- How to install Linux on a Chromebook (and why you should)
- Isaac got his Mycroft delivered to him
- Isaac tried out Trisquel
Main Topic:
- Isaac started installing LXDE.
- Rob talks about his adventures using LFScript.
Tips & Websites:
What are you reading?:
- Rob
- Finished: Old Man’s War – John Scalzi
- The Ghost Brigades – John Scalzi
- This Is Our Time: Everyday Myths in Light of the Gospel — Trevin Wax
- The Way of Kings — Brandon Sanderson
- When Helping Hurts: How to Alleviate Poverty Without Hurting the Poor…and Yourself — Steve Corbett
- Beginning Android Games — Mario Zechner
- Isaac
- “Legacy of Ashes: The History of the CIA” by Tim Weiner
- “The Theory That Would Not Die: How Bayes’ rule changed the world” by Sharon McGrayne
- “Libertarianism: A Primer” by David Boaz
Pre-Show Music:
- “Yesterday’s Conversation” by Angus Wallace
- “The Red Stone” by Ground & Leaves
Podcast Announcements:
- No announcements
