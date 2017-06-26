mintCast 269 – Beyond LFS!

Main Topic:

  • Isaac started installing LXDE.
  • Rob talks about his adventures using LFScript.

What are you reading?:

  • Rob
    • Finished: Old Man’s War – John Scalzi
    • The Ghost Brigades – John Scalzi
    • This Is Our Time: Everyday Myths in Light of the Gospel — Trevin Wax
    • The Way of Kings — Brandon Sanderson
    • When Helping Hurts: How to Alleviate Poverty Without Hurting the Poor…and Yourself  — Steve Corbett
    • Beginning Android Games — Mario Zechner
  • Isaac
    • Legacy of Ashes: The History of the CIA” by Tim Weiner
    • The Theory That Would Not Die: How Bayes’ rule changed the world” by Sharon McGrayne
    • Libertarianism: A Primer” by David Boaz

Hosts: Rob and Isaac
