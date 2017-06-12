mintCast 268 – Going wireless with BLFS

News:
- Linux Mint news for the month of May
- Linux Mint 18.2 “Sonya” – BETA Release
Main Topic:
- Rob starts on his upgrade to LFS v8.0
- Finds that his scripts are more helpful the second time around.
- Realizes how nice of an editor Atom is.
- Isaac goes to war with getting wireless setup on his BLFS install.
Tips & Websites:
What are you reading?:
-
- Finished: A Fire Upon the Deep — Vernor Vinge
- Finished: The Sentinel — Michael Wallace
- This Is Our Time: Everyday Myths in Light of the Gospel — Trevin Wax
- The Way of Kings — Brandon SandersonRob
- When Helping Hurts: How to Alleviate Poverty Without Hurting the Poor…and Yourself — Steve Corbett
- Isaac
- Finished “Change Agent” by Daniel Suarez
- Finished “A Concise History of the Catholic Church”
- Finished “Code Warriors: NSA’s Codebreakers and the Secret Intelligence War Against the Soviet Union“
- Started “Legacy of Ashes: The History of the CIA” by Tim Weiner
- Started “The Theory That Would Not Die: How Bayes’ rule changed the world” by Sharon McGrayne
- Started “Libertarianism: A Primer” by David Boaz
Pre-Show Music:
- “Yesterday’s Conversation” by Angus Wallace
- “The Red Stone” by Ground & Leaves
Rob, the problem you describe regarding the quality of search results corresponds directly to the increased complexity of the problems you’re trying to resolve. You’ve previously only searched for “simple problems” that many users encounter; whereas you’re now literally doing everything from scratch. You’re on the path less travelled so there is less information available on the web.
Another problem is that there are fewer technical blogs now than there used to be just a couple of years ago. Fewer people share knowledge on technical subjects and the number of technical subjects have also increased significantly. Encourage your listeners to start a blog and share their experiences with Linux. It really helps the whole community.
Hi Guys,
Thanks for going through LFS. It’s been interesting. I started to play along but didn’t have the persistence to continue. I still enjoy hearing about the problems you run into and solve. I’m not surprised that WPA is an issue. I think it adds an entire layer between the WiFi driver and network stack. I am surprised that you had similar difficulties with Raspbian (Raspberry Pi.) I wonder if your information refers to an earlier version. With the GUI, keyboard and mouse I’ve been able to configure WPA using Network Manager without difficulty. An easier way which works for a headless system is to put a wpa_supplicant.conf file in the /boot partition which then gets copied to etc/wpa_supplicant on boot. Google “raspbian headless WPA” for multiple references to this technique..
Also apropo to updated information, Raspbian is based on Debian Jessie and uses systemd. (I also see init running so it may be that conversion is not complete.)
I agree wholeheartedly with your finding that the Arch documentation is great. Most times when I search for Linux information, I wind up on the Arch Wiki. I even ran Manjaro for a bit but have returned to Debian or Debian based distros.
Books: I’m enjoying “The Expanse” series as well as the TV series. I’m also trying to read “Code Complete” but it is voluminous and about 70% of the information is self evident.
Don’t worry, Ubuntu is dropping LightDM in favor of GDM as part of the switch from Unity to GNOME. There is a question of who will maintain LightDM now since it had been maintained by Canonical.
Also, I’m surprised Mint Update can’t be set to update automatically. You could set up unattended updates following the instructions for Debian or Ubuntu, but it doesn’t have a notion of Mint’s different numbered levels for updates.