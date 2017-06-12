mintCast 268 – Going wireless with BLFS

News:
- Linux Mint news for the month of May
- Linux Mint 18.2 “Sonya” – BETA Release
Main Topic:
- Rob starts on his upgrade to LFS v8.0
- Finds that his scripts are more helpful the second time around.
- Realizes how nice of an editor Atom is.
- Isaac goes to war with getting wireless setup on his BLFS install.
- Finished: A Fire Upon the Deep — Vernor Vinge
- Finished: The Sentinel — Michael Wallace
- This Is Our Time: Everyday Myths in Light of the Gospel — Trevin Wax
- The Way of Kings — Brandon SandersonRob
- When Helping Hurts: How to Alleviate Poverty Without Hurting the Poor…and Yourself — Steve Corbett
- Isaac
- Finished “Change Agent” by Daniel Suarez
- Finished “A Concise History of the Catholic Church”
- Finished “Code Warriors: NSA’s Codebreakers and the Secret Intelligence War Against the Soviet Union“
- Started “Legacy of Ashes: The History of the CIA” by Tim Weiner
- Started “The Theory That Would Not Die: How Bayes’ rule changed the world” by Sharon McGrayne
- Started “Libertarianism: A Primer” by David Boaz
- “Yesterday’s Conversation” by Angus Wallace
- “The Red Stone” by Ground & Leaves
