mintCast 268 – Going wireless with BLFS

Rob starts on his upgrade to LFS v8.0 Finds that his scripts are more helpful the second time around. Realizes how nice of an editor Atom is.

Isaac goes to war with getting wireless setup on his BLFS install.

Finished: A Fire Upon the Deep — Vernor Vinge Finished: The Sentinel — Michael Wallace This Is Our Time: Everyday Myths in Light of the Gospel — Trevin Wax The Way of Kings — Brandon Sanderson Rob When Helping Hurts: How to Alleviate Poverty Without Hurting the Poor…and Yourself — Steve Corbett

Isaac Finished “Change Agent” by Daniel Suarez Finished “A Concise History of the Catholic Church” Finished “Code Warriors: NSA’s Codebreakers and the Secret Intelligence War Against the Soviet Union “ Started “Legacy of Ashes: The History of the CIA” by Tim Weiner Started “The Theory That Would Not Die: How Bayes’ rule changed the world” by Sharon McGrayne Started “Libertarianism: A Primer” by David Boaz



“ Yesterday’s Conversation ” by Angus Wallace

” by Angus Wallace “The Red Stone” by Ground & Leaves

Hosts: Rob and Isaac

Live Stream every other Sunday 2:00 p.m.(Central)

More Linux Mint info: website, blog, forums, community

Podcast Entry and exit music provided by Mark Blasco (podcastthemes.com). Podcast bumpers provided by Oscar.

