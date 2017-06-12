mintCast 268 – Going wireless with BLFS

News:

Main Topic:

  • Rob starts on his upgrade to LFS v8.0
    • Finds that his scripts are more helpful the second time around.
    • Realizes how nice of an editor Atom is.
  • Isaac goes to war with getting wireless setup on his BLFS install.

Tips & Websites:

What are you reading?:

    • Finished: A Fire Upon the Deep — Vernor Vinge
    • Finished: The Sentinel — Michael Wallace
    • This Is Our Time: Everyday Myths in Light of the Gospel — Trevin Wax
    • The Way of Kings — Brandon SandersonRob
    • When Helping Hurts: How to Alleviate Poverty Without Hurting the Poor…and Yourself  — Steve Corbett
  • Isaac
    • Finished “Change Agent” by Daniel Suarez
    • Finished “A Concise History of the Catholic Church
    • Finished “Code Warriors: NSA’s Codebreakers and the Secret Intelligence War Against the Soviet Union
    • Started “Legacy of Ashes: The History of the CIA” by Tim Weiner
    • Started “The Theory That Would Not Die: How Bayes’ rule changed the world” by Sharon McGrayne
    • Started “Libertarianism: A Primer” by David Boaz

Pre-Show Music:

Podcast Announcements:

  • No announcements

More Information:

Hosts: Rob and Isaac
Live Stream every other Sunday 2:00 p.m.(Central): mintcast.org/livestream

Contact Us:

More Linux Mint info: website, blog, forums, community

Credits:

Podcast Entry and exit music provided by Mark Blasco (podcastthemes.com). Podcast bumpers provided by Oscar.

