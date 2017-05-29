mintCast 267 – Linux From Scratch #9 – The Final Install

News:
- Rob gets LFS installed and moves on to BLFS.
- Rob talks about systemd
- Isaac talks about how much easier things were the second time around as he updates his LFS install to v8.0.
- Official systemd website
- Debian wiki
- ArchWiki systemd
- mintCast 210: Starting Linux:
- Rob
- A Fire Upon The Deep — Vernor Vinge
- This Is Our Time: Everyday Myths in Light of the Gospel — Trevin Wax
- The Way of Kings — Brandon Sanderson
- When Helping Hurts: How to Alleviate Poverty Without Hurting the Poor … and Yourself — Steve Corbett
- Isaac
- Finished “American Kingpin: The epic hunt for the criminal mastermind behind the Silk Road”
- Finished “Don’t Hurt People and Don’t take their stuff: A Libertarian Manifesto”
- Just about to wrap up “A Concise history of the Catholic Church”
- Started “Change Agent” by Daniel Suarez
- Started “Code Warriors: NSA’s Codebreakers and the Secret Intelligence War Against the Soviet Union”
- Reading a lot of Linux and C books
- “Yesterday’s Conversation” by Angus Wallace
- “The Red Stone” by Ground & Leaves
Hosts: Rob and Isaac
Live Stream every other Sunday 2:00 p.m.(Central): mintcast.org/livestream
Podcast Entry and exit music provided by Mark Blasco (podcastthemes.com). Podcast bumpers provided by Oscar.
The thing to keep in mind about bash is that it was designed to be typed into a terminal whereas most programming languages were designed to be laid in a more or less readable format in a file. So bash has a lot of shortcuts and syntax oddities that let you accomplish complex actions in a small amount of characters, but it will likely take someone else a while to read those commands and figure out what is going on.