mintCast 267 – Linux From Scratch #9 – The Final Install

- Rob gets LFS installed and moves on to BLFS.
- Rob talks about systemd
- Isaac talks about how much easier things were the second time around as he updates his LFS install to v8.0.
- Official systemd website
- Debian wiki
- ArchWiki systemd
- mintCast 210: Starting Linux:
- Rob
- A Fire Upon The Deep — Vernor Vinge
- This Is Our Time: Everyday Myths in Light of the Gospel — Trevin Wax
- The Way of Kings — Brandon Sanderson
- When Helping Hurts: How to Alleviate Poverty Without Hurting the Poor … and Yourself — Steve Corbett
- Isaac
- Finished “American Kingpin: The epic hunt for the criminal mastermind behind the Silk Road”
- Finished “Don’t Hurt People and Don’t take their stuff: A Libertarian Manifesto”
- Just about to wrap up “A Concise history of the Catholic Church”
- Started “Change Agent” by Daniel Suarez
- Started “Code Warriors: NSA’s Codebreakers and the Secret Intelligence War Against the Soviet Union”
- Reading a lot of Linux and C books
- “Yesterday’s Conversation” by Angus Wallace
- “The Red Stone” by Ground & Leaves
Hosts: Rob and Isaac
