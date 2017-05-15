mintCast 266 – Linux From Scratch #8

News:
- Cinnamon 3.4 released!
- An NSA-derived ransomware worm is shutting down computers worldwide
Main Topic:
- Rob conquers his script issues, while Isaac contemplates package management.
Tips & Websites:
- Go read “Crypto” by Steven Levy
- http://www.gnu.org
What are you reading?:
- Rob
- Game Over (The MindWar Trilogy Book 3) — Andrew Klavan
- A Fire Upon The Deep — Vernor Vinge
- This Is Our Time: Everyday Myths in Light of the Gospel — Trevin Wax
- The Way of Kings — Brandon Sanderson
- When Helping Hurts: How to Alleviate Poverty Without Hurting the Poor … and Yourself — Steve Corbett
- Isaac
- Finished “SkunkWorks”
- Started “American Kingpin: The epic hunt for the criminal mastermind behind the Silk Road”
- Just about to wrap up “A Concise history of the Catholic Church”
- Reading a couple books over Linear Algebra
- Reading a lot of Linux and C books
- Also started reading books over Libertarianism
Pre-Show Music:
- “Yesterday’s Conversation” by Angus Wallace
- “The Red Stone” by Ground & Leaves
Podcast Announcements:
