mintCast 265 – Linux From Scratch #7…or not?

- Linux Mint news for the month of April
- Farewell Unity, you challenged desktop Linux.
- Growing Ubuntu for cloud and IoT, rather than phone and convergence
- Ubuntu GNOME 17.04 Released and What’s Next
- Rob talks about his build script issues, while discovering a solution to his current problem. Isaac decides he needs to update his LFS build.
Good show again, guys, even if you didn’t make much progress. It was nice to hear Rob figure out his latest issue live on air. In my last comment, I totally forgot about the fact that you would need to run the bash scripts inside of the new LFS system in which you wouldn’t have Python…. My suggestion was based on my personal experience — whenver I need control flow or data types other than strings I switch away from bash, and I know Rob has mentioned using Python in the past. At least, I think I have finally learned to stop putting a space before an equal sign in bash….
Yesterday an article got posted to Hacker News that Rob might find interesting. It pointed out that even with “set -e” an error in a command substitution (a commnd inside of backticks or $(…)) won’t stop a script. The Hacker News thread was even more interesting than the article with people debating about when to use bash and when to switch to something else:
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=14321213