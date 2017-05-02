mintCast 265 – Linux From Scratch #7…or not?

News:
- Linux Mint news for the month of April
- Farewell Unity, you challenged desktop Linux.
- Growing Ubuntu for cloud and IoT, rather than phone and convergence
- Ubuntu GNOME 17.04 Released and What’s Next
Main Topic:
- Rob talks about his build script issues, while discovering a solution to his current problem. Isaac decides he needs to update his LFS build.
Tips & Websites:
Pre-Show Music:
- “Yesterday’s Conversation” by Angus Wallace
- “The Red Stone” by Ground & Leaves
Podcast Announcements:
- No announcements
More Information:
Hosts: Rob and Isaac
Contact Us:
Credits:
Podcast Entry and exit music provided by Mark Blasco (podcastthemes.com). Podcast bumpers provided by Oscar.
