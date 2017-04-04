mintCast 264 – Building Linux Woes

  • Rob talks about the problems and solutions he encountered as he works his way through Chapter 6 of building Linux From Scratch. Isaac does a quick run through of Chapters 7 and 8, while realizing he needs to get started on BLFS (Beyond Linux From Scratch).

Hosts: Rob and Isaac
One thought on “mintCast 264 – Building Linux Woes

  1. I don’t have much feedback, but since no one else left a comment I just wanted say this was a nice episode.

    I have tried really hard not to learn bash syntax (because I find it so convoluted) but I have still picked up a lot of it over the years. Rob might consider writing the scripts in another language. If I need any control flow or more complex data structures, I often switch to python and do something like this:

    import shlex
    import subprocess

    def run(command):
    subprocess.check_call(shlex.split(cmd))

    run(‘make’)
    run(‘make install’)

    …etc.

