mintCast 264 – Building Linux Woes

Main Topic:
- Rob talks about the problems and solutions he encountered as he works his way through Chapter 6 of building Linux From Scratch. Isaac does a quick run through of Chapters 7 and 8, while realizing he needs to get started on BLFS (Beyond Linux From Scratch).
Tips & Websites:
- Rob realizes the power of StackOverflow
