mintCast 263 – Installing Basic System Software (Part 2)

- Rob and Isaac continue with Chapter 6 in Linux From Scratch. Rob talks about some of the problems he ran into, while Isaac does a little foreshadowing on the coming chapters.
- Isaac digs more into GNU.
- Isaac is reading Hackers – Heroes of the Computer Revolution by Steven Levy
RMS: “vi vi vi is the editor of the beast” – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S76pHIYx3ik
