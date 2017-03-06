mintCast 262 – Installing Basic System Software

Main Topic:

  • Continuing on with their adventures in Linux From Scratch, Rob and Isaac go over the first few sections of Chapter 6.

Hosts: Rob and Isaac
Live Stream every other Sunday 2:00 p.m.(Central): mintcast.org/livestream

More Linux Mint info: website, blog, forums, community

Podcast Entry and exit music provided by Mark Blasco (podcastthemes.com). Podcast bumpers provided by Oscar.

One thought on “mintCast 262 – Installing Basic System Software

  1. FYI virtual (kernel) file systems.

    This is inherited from UNIX. I’m not sure if any previous OSs did this. Linux has expanded it from just /dev to include /proc and /sys. (Someone will correct me if this is not accurate.) I think BSD does at least /sys (not sure about /proc.)

    To the best of my knowledge DOS sort of does this too. If you try to open files named COM1, LPT1 and so on, you will be opening the device nodes. I’m not sure if it requires the trailing ‘:’ or CAPS. (“Those who do not understand Unix are condemned to reinvent it, poorly.” -Henry Spencer)

