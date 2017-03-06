mintCast 262 – Installing Basic System Software

Download

News:

Nothing new to report from the Linux Mint camp

LFS Stable Version 8.0 Release

Main Topic:



Continuing on with their adventures in Linux From Scratch, Rob and Isaac go over the first few sections of Chapter 6. Preparing Virtual Kernel File Systems Package Management What exactly is “chroot” ? Creating the Filesystem Hierarchy Standard (FHS)



Tips & Websites:

Pre-Show Music:

“ Yesterday’s Conversation ” by Angus Wallace

” by Angus Wallace “The Red Stone” by Ground & Leaves

Podcast Announcements:

No announcements

More Information:

Hosts: Rob and Isaac

Live Stream every other Sunday 2:00 p.m.(Central): mintcast.org/livestream

Contact Us:

More Linux Mint info: website, blog, forums, community

Credits:

Podcast Entry and exit music provided by Mark Blasco (podcastthemes.com). Podcast bumpers provided by Oscar.

Advertisements