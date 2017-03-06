mintCast 262 – Installing Basic System Software

News:
- Nothing new to report from the Linux Mint camp
- LFS Stable Version 8.0 Release
Main Topic:
- Continuing on with their adventures in Linux From Scratch, Rob and Isaac go over the first few sections of Chapter 6.
- Preparing Virtual Kernel File Systems
- Package Management
- What exactly is “chroot” ?
- Creating the Filesystem Hierarchy Standard (FHS)
Tips & Websites:
- Full Circle Magazine
- Isaac read Weapons of Math Destruction by Cathy O’Neil
Pre-Show Music:
- “Yesterday’s Conversation” by Angus Wallace
- “The Red Stone” by Ground & Leaves
Podcast Announcements:
- No announcements
More Information:
Hosts: Rob and Isaac
Live Stream every other Sunday 2:00 p.m.(Central): mintcast.org/livestream
Credits:
Podcast Entry and exit music provided by Mark Blasco (podcastthemes.com). Podcast bumpers provided by Oscar.
