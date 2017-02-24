mintCast 261 – Constructing a Temporary System

News:
- Rob and Isaac go over Chapter 5 in the Linux From Scratch documentation.
- The magic behind configure, make, make install … robots.thoughtbot.com
- Troubleshooting ./configure, make, and make install Tutorial … linuxacademy.com
Isaac, I think you were referring to a comment I had made about you ending up back on Mint after going through Arch and LFS. I think you guys talked through my reasoning somewhat on the show. I didn’t mean that you would get lazy or be scared away from messing with the Linux internals. I think it is similar to how when a lot of people learn to program they start out trying to write everything from scratch, while an experienced programmer has learned to leverage external libraries and spend all of his/her time on the part of a project that is unique. After LFS, you can go back to Mint with an understanding of what is going on under the hood and only tweak the parts you care about while leaving most of the work to the Mint team.
Also, great episode. You guys have talked about going through LFS more than once, so I’d vote for just staying with the 7.10 version and then switch to version 8 for the next pass through and see what you notice as different.
I had never looked at the Linux Academy blog before. It has some interesting posts. Here is a recent one you guys will like. It’s their take on building your own Linux:
https://linuxacademy.com/blog/linux/access-the-build-your-own-linux-book-for-free/
Hi Isaac & Rob.
What was the name of that shell website ye mentioned called again? shell”something”.com?
Thanks.