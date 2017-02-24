mintCast 261 – Constructing a Temporary System

  • Rob and Isaac go over Chapter 5 in the Linux From Scratch documentation.

Hosts: Rob and Isaac
  1. Isaac, I think you were referring to a comment I had made about you ending up back on Mint after going through Arch and LFS. I think you guys talked through my reasoning somewhat on the show. I didn’t mean that you would get lazy or be scared away from messing with the Linux internals. I think it is similar to how when a lot of people learn to program they start out trying to write everything from scratch, while an experienced programmer has learned to leverage external libraries and spend all of his/her time on the part of a project that is unique. After LFS, you can go back to Mint with an understanding of what is going on under the hood and only tweak the parts you care about while leaving most of the work to the Mint team.

