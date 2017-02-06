mintCast 260 – Packages, Patches, and Final Preparations

News:

Main Topic:

Tips & Websites:

  • Debian Admin
    • Debian/Ubuntu Linux System Administration Tutorials, Howtos, Tips
  • Use the online documentation for LFS instead of the downloadable pdf. The online documentation contains links that the pdf does not.

Hosts: Rob and Isaac
Live Stream every other Sunday 2:00 p.m.(Central): mintcast.org/livestream

More Linux Mint info: website, blog, forums, community

Podcast Entry and exit music provided by Mark Blasco (podcastthemes.com). Podcast bumpers provided by Oscar.

2 thoughts on “mintCast 260 – Packages, Patches, and Final Preparations

  1. Usually I just do “tar xf filename” and tar is smart enough to figure out the compression format without me needing to add the z, J, etc flag.

