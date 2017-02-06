mintCast 260 – Packages, Patches, and Final Preparations

News:
- Linux Mint 18.1 “Serena” KDE released!
- Linux Mint 18.1 “Serena” Xfce released!
- New ISO images for LMDE 2 “Betsy” – BETA Release
Main Topic:
- Rob and Isaac go over Chapters 3 and 4 in the Linux From Scratch documentation.
Tips & Websites:
- Debian Admin
- Debian/Ubuntu Linux System Administration Tutorials, Howtos, Tips
- Use the online documentation for LFS instead of the downloadable pdf. The online documentation contains links that the pdf does not.
Pre-Show Music:
- “Yesterday’s Conversation” by Angus Wallace
- “The Red Stone” by Ground & Leaves
Podcast Announcements:
- No announcements
Usually I just do “tar xf filename” and tar is smart enough to figure out the compression format without me needing to add the z, J, etc flag.