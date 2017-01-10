mintCast 258 – Predictions and the future of mintCast

News:
- Linux Mint 18.1 “Serena” Released!
- Cinnamon — http://blog.linuxmint.com/?p=3181
- MATE — http://blog.linuxmint.com/?p=3182
- How to Upgrade — http://blog.linuxmint.com/?p=3185
- Linux Mint news for the month of December
- KDE Plasma 5.8
Main Topic:
- Rob and Isaac see how well they did with their 2016 predictions and then offer some predictions for the new year
- Talk about the new direction for MintCast and what to expect from MintCast in 2017
Tips & Websites:
Pre-Show Music:
- “Yesterday’s Conversation” by Angus Wallace
- “The Red Stone” by Ground & Leaves
Podcast Announcements:
- No announcements
More Information:
Hosts: Rob, Scott, Joe and Isaac
Live Stream every other Sunday 2:00 p.m.(Central): mintcast.org/livestream
Contact Us:
- Forum: forums.linuxmint.com (rarely)
- Email: mintcast@mintcast.org
- Twitter: @mintCast @3dbeef @txhawkins @JoeRessington @Linux_Mint
- IRC: irc.spotchat.org – #mintcast
- Google+: mintCast
More Linux Mint info: website, blog, forums, community
Credits:
Podcast Entry and exit music provided by Mark Blasco (podcastthemes.com). Podcast bumpers provided by Oscar.
I think the new direction for the show could be a great idea (let’s see how well you execute it — it seems challenging), and I look forward to seeing how it turns out. I agree with you that there are a lot of Linux podcasts that go over the same topics. I don’t listen to all of them because of that reason. I mainly listen to MintCast, Linux Luddites/Late Night Linux, Linux Unplugged, and Ubuntu Podcast. That’s the order that I found out about them and I had a hard time getting in to the Ubuntu Podcast because of the overlap with those other ones I was listening to (Martin Wimpress has helped separate it some for me). I have listened to others like Linux Action Show, Linux Voice, Sunday Morning Linux Review, and systemau. They are good too but hearing people discuss the same news story for the seventh time is just too much for me.