mintCast 258 – Predictions and the future of mintCast

News:
- Linux Mint 18.1 “Serena” Released!
- Cinnamon — http://blog.linuxmint.com/?p=3181
- MATE — http://blog.linuxmint.com/?p=3182
- How to Upgrade — http://blog.linuxmint.com/?p=3185
- Linux Mint news for the month of December
- KDE Plasma 5.8
Main Topic:
- Rob and Isaac see how well they did with their 2016 predictions and then offer some predictions for the new year
- Talk about the new direction for MintCast and what to expect from MintCast in 2017
Tips & Websites:
Pre-Show Music:
- “Yesterday’s Conversation” by Angus Wallace
- “The Red Stone” by Ground & Leaves
Podcast Announcements:
More Information:
Hosts: Rob, Scott, Joe and Isaac
Credits:
