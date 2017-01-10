mintCast 258 – Predictions and the future of mintCast

Main Topic:

  • Rob and Isaac see how well they did with their 2016 predictions and then offer some predictions for the new year
  • Talk about the new direction for MintCast and what to expect from MintCast in 2017

Pre-Show Music:

More Information:

Hosts: Rob, Scott, Joe and Isaac
