mintCast 254 – News, news and more news

News:
- Linux Mint news for Sept
- Mintbox Mini Pro: A Cheap Linux Machine With Compelling Specs
- Raspberry Pi Foundation Unveils New LXDE-Based Desktop for Raspbian Called PIXEL
- 7 Ways Linux Users Differ from Windows Users
Tips & Websites:
- Sneak Attack!: A Dungeons and Dragons Adventure
- Don’t be a jackass on the mailing lists!
Pre-Show Music:
- “Yesterday’s Conversation” by Angus Wallace
- “The Red Stone” by Ground & Leaves
Podcast Announcements:
- 2016 Ohio LinuxFest – October 7-8, 2016, Hyatt Regency, Columbus, OH
- List of conferences according to the Linux Foundation
- 2016 Seattle GNU/Linux Conference November 11-12, 2016 Seattle Central College http://seagl.org/
- linux.conf.au 16–20 January, 2017, Hobart, Tasmania, Australia https://linux.conf.au
- Internet Identity Workshop XXIII #23
- Registration = Oct 25 – 27, 2016
- Conference = May 2 – 4, 2017
- Computer History Museum in Mountain View, CA
Isaac, I don’t think the Pi Foundation cares how open or creepy Chromium is. From what Joe said on the last JoeRess and last Luddites episodes, it sounds like the Pi Foundation does not care about open source or Linux, just their mission of education. Joe said this was one of the reasons he didn’t feel like continuing the Pi Podcast.
From Rob’s negative comments about LXDE, I wasn’t if he understood that PIXEL is just a re-themed LXDE. Personally, I use Ubuntu Mate with X on the Pi because I prefer its default security settings.
I guess given the gaming discussion you guys play a lot of Flash games? I got my current laptop two years ago. I use Firefox and have never bothered to install Flash and have never missed it.
The RSS feed entry for 254 has the wrong URL. It should be the same as 253, except obviously ending in 254. ie. http://archive.org/download/mintcast254/mintcast254.ogg
Thanks for the heads up! You’re exactly right.
Gonna have to dock somebody’s pay over this one!
My podcast manager (antennapod) can’t download the new episode. Anybody knows how to force it to refresh the feed?
It’s working now… 😓
Rob, I think there is a problem with the ogg feed. This this episode (and the previous episode) generated files that were invalid when I tried playing them on my Cowon J3. I am using bashpodder to pull down the files. Same setup that I have used for years with this podcast and had no problems. If the URL issue that was mentioned here is the cause and you think that was the fix, then that is great. Otherwise, if you would take a look at the ogg feed and make sure nothing else has changed, I would appreciate it. Thanks!
Rob, Rob, Rob. I hope you are using the Much Newer version of Flash from the Adobe Labs web site: http://labs.adobe.com/downloads/flashplayer.html
Works OK for me. Not a Flash fan, but every damn one of the thousands of U.S. media outlets seems to use a Flash based player. Grrrr.
If you want a Google free version of Chromium, try Ungoogled:
https://github.com/Eloston/ungoogled-chromium
I only use Chrome for DRMed content that refuses to play elsewhere. More Grrrr.